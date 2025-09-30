On 29th September, the Bareilly police took cognizance of the OpIndia ground report amid the “I Love Muhammad” controversy. OpIndia had released a video featuring an interview with a man who threatened Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, prompting the authorities to inform, “The individual will be identified and legal measures will be taken in accordance with the law.”

प्रकरण में संबंधित व्यक्ति को चिन्हित कर नियमानुसार विधिक कार्यवाही सुनिश्चित की जाएगी। — Bareilly Police (@bareillypolice) September 29, 2025

The person had taken great offense to CM Yogi’s statement of “denting-painting” and responded, “What do you mean by denting-painting? Just say openly that we will brutally thrash them (Muslim youths). His comment will escalate into a significant issue. At present, he is in power, but it is only a matter of time. He will not remain in the chief minister’s role indefinitely,” while talking to OpIndia.

He further threatened, “A different government will succeed him, and then we will deal with him in the same way, and even more. It is all a game of power. Do what you wish now, but we will demonstrate our strength when our time comes.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier declared, “Hindu parv aata hai to inhe garmi lagti hai, humein denti-painting karni padti hai (They try to create trouble during Hindu festivals and then we have to fix them).” Nonetheless, as was expected, the government’s actions and the statement have provoked the radicals, as evidenced by OpIndia’s ground report.

A major controversy has arisen following the purported removal of an “I Love Muhammad” banner in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Members of the Muslim community have initiated protests in various regions throughout the country. Riots, violence, and assaults on police officers have been occurring. Uttar Pradesh has also experienced its share of unrest perpetrated by Muslim mobs. The administration and authorities have taken strict measures against the culprits.

Nevertheless, the entire reality of the matter is that the legal action in Kanpur was taken due to the destruction of posters associated with the Hindu religion by Muslim youths, who attempted to disrupt communal harmony, as indicated in the FIR.

