‘I love Muhammad’ violence spreads in Uttar Pradesh, mob pelts stones, clashes with police in Mau after similar incident in Bareilly

Violence related to ‘I love Muhammad’ campaign by Muslims is spreading in Uttar Pradesh. After Bareilly, similar incident took place in Mau, where stones were pelted prompting police to use lathi charge.

The incident took place in Khairabad in Muhammadabad Gohna of Mau, where some people started a procession chanting “I Love Mohammad” after Friday prayers. The police started to stop them, but the youths in the procession refused and continued the march with chanting slogans.

The youths then started pelting stones at the police, which forced the police to resort to lathi charge to control the situation. After some effort, the cops were able to disperse the crowd, however, a situation of tension prevailed in the area.

SP Ilamaran said that a probe is underway over the matter, and the situation is now under control. He also said that those who continuously post inflammatory posts on social media are being monitored. A separate cell has been created for this purpose, which is monitoring the situation.

Earlier in the day, clashes broke out between local Muslims and police outside a mosque after Friday prayers in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district. A Muslim mob comprising supporters of Islamist leader and president of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC), Maulana Touqeer Raza Khan, wanted to go to Islamia Maidan, and when police tried to stop them, the extremists pelted the police with stones. Hundreds of people took to the streets in various areas of the city, carrying posters and banners reading “I Love Muhammad.”

The rioters are also reported to pelted stones on the police while chanting “Allahu Akbar” slogans. The police then resorted to lathi-charge to control the situation.