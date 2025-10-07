‘I Love Pig’ posters come up in Indore days after ‘I Love Muhammad’ row, Muslim community takes to the streets in protest

A fresh controversy erupted in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh after posters reading “I Love Pig” appeared at the city’s prominent Collectorate Square. The posters surfaced just days after the “I Love Mohammad” row, sparking outrage and protests from sections of the Muslim community, who alleged a deliberate attempt to provoke religious sentiments and disrupt communal harmony.

As soon as the posters were spotted, a crowd gathered at the spot, raising slogans and demanding immediate police action against those responsible. “These posters are meant to insult our faith and incite hatred. The police must act swiftly, or the situation could spiral out of control,” said one protestor. Police personnel rushed to the site, removed the posters, and tightened security around key intersections.

Community leaders have alleged that “mischievous elements” are trying to reignite tensions that had only recently cooled after the “I Love Mohammad” controversy, which began in Kanpur and spilt over into Indore, drawing protests from Hindu groups at the time. The latest incident has taken a sharper turn, as references to pigs, considered impure in Islam, have made the issue even more sensitive.

The administration has deployed additional forces to maintain peace and is probing who was behind the provocative posters.

Political reactions

The controversy quickly took a political turn. BJP MLA Usha Thakur defended the right to free expression, saying, “The Constitution guarantees every citizen freedom of expression. Whom one chooses to love or how one expresses it is a personal matter.”

Her remark drew criticism from Congress leaders, who accused the BJP of trivialising a serious attempt to disturb communal peace. “These posters are not about freedom of expression; they are about creating division,” a Congress spokesperson said.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Santosh Sharma, meanwhile, downplayed the uproar, stating, “It’s a matter of personal belief. If someone wishes to express love for a pig, that’s their choice; there’s nothing objectionable about it.”

‘Pigs and Pakistanis not allowed’ posters after Pahalgam terror attack

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Indore has witnessed such a flare-up. In April 2025, soon after the Pahalgam terror attack, posters reading “Pigs and Pakistani citizens not allowed” had appeared at the city’s iconic 56 Dukan area, featuring an image of the Pakistani Army Chief alongside a pig. That episode, too, had triggered protests but ended without major legal action.