If we file FIR, she will use it to collect contributions, will handle if she returns to Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma on Syeda Hameed saying Bangladeshis should be allowed to live in Assam

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday ruled out filing any case against Activist Syeda Saiyidain Hameed over her comments that Bangladeshis should be allowed to live in Assam. When asked whether the govt is considering filing any FIR at a press conference in Guwahai, CM Sarma said that if any such FIR filed by the state govt, she will use it for her own benefit.

He said, “I think we should not file any FIR against her. Because, if I file FIR, she will collect contributions from different parts of the country, to file the cases and all these things. She will only enrich (herself).” The CM added that “if she comes back to Assam, the we will do whatever is required to be done.”

However, CM Sarma said that while the govt is not thinking of filing an FIR, if some individuals file FIR, that is a different matter. He further added, “If she wants to come back to Assam again, she will be handled with due respect, but with as per law. And respect of our kind.”

If Syeda Hameed comes back to Assam, we will deal with her as per the law. pic.twitter.com/EphWQ8hkVZ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 27, 2025

Syeda Saiyidain Hameed, who was a member of the Planning Commission during the Manmohan Singh government, said yesterday that Bangladeshis have the right to live in India as they are also human. She made the comment while visiting Assam in the backdrop of ongoing efforts of the state government to evict illegal encroachers from government lands and push-back illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

She had said, “What is wrong if they are Bangladeshis? Bangladeshis are also humans. Earth is so large, Bangladeshis can live here. Not depriving anyone’s rights.” further added, “Allah has made this earth for humans, not for devils, if a person is standing on earth, to evict them is quamat on Muslims.” She added that everyone has to stand together for ‘Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb’ and composite culture of India.

Syeda Hameed visited Assam as part of the team comprising well-known leftist activists like Prashant Bhushan, Harsh Mandar, Jawahar Sircar and others.