Illegal madarsa built on govt land for pond bulldozed in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district, an illegal madarsa built by encroaching upon a land which used to be a government-owned pond, has been razed with bulldozers. The madarsa in Nauvwa village was demolished by the administration on the instructions of District Magistrate Neha Sharma, as per reports.

The madarsa was built 25 years ago on Gata No. 67, covering 0.644 hectares in the Nauvwa village under Babhanjot block.

Speaking to IANS, DM Neha Sharma said, “In the district, we are ensuring the removal of encroachments on public and government lands and this is being carried out as part of a massive movement. Recently, in Mankapur tehsil’s Nauvwa village, an issue arose regarding illegal construction on pond land, where a madrasa was being operated. Following an eviction order, the structure was demolished and the government land was secured.”