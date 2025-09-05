Friday, September 5, 2025

Inaccurate and misleading: India on Trump aide Peter Navarro’s recent comments

US President Donald Trump’s senior trade advisor Peter Navarro has been making a lot of anti-India comments recently. He even said recently that Brahmins in India are benefitting off the Russian oil and the rest of India is not. Now, Indian Ministry of External Affairs has hit back against Navarro and said how he is inaccurate in his statements and is misleading people.

“We have seen inaccurate and misleading statements made by Mr Navarro. Obviously, we reject them”, Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal said.

MEA spokesperson Jaiswal also called the relationship between India and the United States important for the Indian government and explained that both countries share a comprehensive and global strategic partnership.

