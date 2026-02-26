India and Israel today announced the elevation of their bilateral relationship to a “Special Strategic Partnership for Peace, Innovation, and Prosperity,” following high-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

The announcement came in a joint statement issued on the second day of PM Modi’s state visit to Israel, which took place from 25 to 26 February at the invitation of PM Netanyahu. The visit marked a significant milestone in the deepening ties between the two nations.

In the joint statement, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms, declaring that “terrorism has no place in the world and cannot be tolerated in any form.” They emphasised the need for global cooperation to address this threat.

The partnership upgrade focuses on multi-front cooperation across defence, technology, innovation, trade, agriculture, space, and other key sectors. Notably, the two countries agreed to pursue joint development, production, and transfer of technology in defence, as well as enhanced collaboration in “horizon scanning” to bolster strategic capabilities.

Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were exchanged during the visit, covering areas such as mineral exploration using advanced geophysical and AI technologies, space cooperation between the Israel Space Agency (ISA) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and opportunities for Israeli space-based startups to engage with Indian counterparts.

The two leaders welcomed ongoing efforts towards a free trade agreement and announced plans for a Government-to-Government (G2G) meeting in India to further advance economic and technological ties.

On regional issues, PM Narendra Modi reiterated India’s position on West Asia, stating that humanity must not become a victim of conflict and highlighted the Gaza Peace Plan as opening a pathway to peace. India pledged to continue consulting and cooperating with partners to promote stability in the region.

The visit included PM Modi’s address to the Israeli Parliament, the Knesset, a first for an Indian Prime Minister, as well as meetings with President Isaac Herzog and interactions with the Indian diaspora community in Israel.

He expressed gratitude for the hospitality extended by Netanyahu and the Israeli people, describing the visit as memorable due to the mutual affection and respect. PM Netanyahu highlighted the innovative spirit shared by both nations, stating that “the future belongs to those who innovate, and Israel and India are bent on innovation.”