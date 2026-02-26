Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (25th February), strongly reaffirmed India’s support for Israel, underlining the deep friendship between the two countries, their shared stand against terrorism, and growing cooperation in defence, trade and technology.

Addressing the Israeli Parliament, the Knesset, during his official visit, Modi described India-Israel ties as historic and strategic, especially at a time when the world is facing uncertainty and conflict. He said the partnership is not just about diplomacy, but about shared values and common challenges.

Strong words against terrorism

A major part of the Prime Minister’s speech focused on terrorism. Referring to the 7th October, 2023, attack carried out by Hamas on Israeli civilians, Modi expressed deep condolences for the lives lost.

“We feel your pain, we share your grief. India stands with Israel firmly, with full conviction in this moment and beyond,” he said.

More than 1,200 people were killed in the attack, which targeted civilians during a local festival and led to one of the deadliest conflicts in the region in recent years.

Modi made India’s position very clear. “No cause can justify the murder of civilians. Nothing can justify terrorism,” he said firmly. He repeated India’s long-standing policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, stressing that there should be no double standards when it comes to dealing with terror.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi explicitly described the October 7 attack as a “terrorist attack,” thereby clearly identifying Hamas as a terrorist organisation. Sharing a post on X soon after the attack, he said, “Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel… We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour.” This marked a notable shift in articulation, as India had traditionally maintained a more calibrated diplomatic language on the Israel-Palestine issue.

Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2023

Even while continuing to support dialogue and a balanced approach, India made it clear that it would not justify or endorse acts of terrorism. At the United Nations, India’s Deputy Permanent Representative Yojna Patel termed the October 7 attacks “shocking,” called for their condemnation, and demanded the immediate and unconditional release of hostages, reiterating that India will never side with terrorism under any circumstances.

Drawing from India’s own painful experience, he mentioned the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, in which Israeli citizens were also among those killed. He said terrorism is aimed at destabilising societies, stopping development and breaking trust among people. He called for consistent and united global action to fight terror in all its forms.

We feel your pain.



We share your grief. pic.twitter.com/mmYDPjwwP3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 25, 2026

While expressing solidarity with Israel, Modi also spoke about the need for long-term peace in the region. Referring to the Gaza Peace Initiative backed by the United Nations Security Council, he said it offers a possible way forward.

India, he said, supports efforts that can lead to a just and lasting peace for everyone in the region. He added that this also includes addressing the Palestinian issue in a fair manner.

“The road to peace is not always easy,” he said, but stressed that India stands with Israel and the international community in working towards dialogue, stability and peace guided by wisdom and humanity.

Deep historical and people-to-people ties

Modi also emphasised the historical, social, and cultural ties between India and Israel. He said that Jewish communities have been present in India for many centuries without ever being persecuted or discriminated against, but instead have been an integral part of Indian society.

Historical connect between India and Israel… pic.twitter.com/qnGC88oySx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 25, 2026

He also remembered that “over 4,000 Indian soldiers sacrificed their lives in this region during the First World War.” Such historical events, he said, prove that the relationship between the two countries is more than just the recent diplomatic relationship and is based on mutual respect.

As “a representative of one ancient civilisation addressing another,” Modi expressed the greetings of 1.4 billion Indians and said that the relationship between the two countries looks to the future but is based on history.

Growing defence and trade partnership

In the present global scenario, Modi said that a strong defence partnership between trusted partners such as India and Israel is extremely important. The defence partnership has been one of the strongest areas of the relationship, and both countries are expected to further strengthen their ties in this area.

On the economic side, Modi said that India has been one of the quickest-growing large economies in the last few years and is set to become one of the top three economies in the world. He said that India has signed several major trade agreements and is currently negotiating a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement with Israel.

Focus on innovation and technology

Modi referred to Israel as the “startup nation” and said that India is also trying to encourage innovation among its youth. He said that India recently organised a large AI summit with delegates from over 100 countries.

He said that the innovation ecosystem in India naturally aligns with Israel’s strengths in technology. Both countries are already collaborating in areas such as artificial intelligence, agricultural technology, water, and cybersecurity, which are considered to be the key areas for future growth.

Honour at the Knesset

During the visit, Modi told Israeli lawmakers that the Indian Parliament has established a parliamentary friendship group for Israel and invited members of the Knesset to visit India. This would enable the enhancement of relations at the institutional level, he said.

At the end of Modi’s speech, the Knesset awarded him the “Speaker of the Knesset Medal,” which is the highest award given by the Knesset, in recognition of his efforts in enhancing the strategic relationship between the two countries. Senior Indian officials, including External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, were present during the ceremony.