India and Pakistan have agreed to full and immediate ceasefire: US President Donald Trump

US President on Saturday (May 10) took to social media platform Truth Social to claim India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire after mediation from the United States.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

The development comes hours after India pummeled several air bases in Pakistan, forcing its defence minister Khwaja Asif to change tune and agree to a de-escalation provided western powers intervened and restrained India from carrying out punitive strikes against its military installments.

India retaliated on Friday night after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across the western frontier with its drones and missiles, damaging air bases across the length and breadth of Pakistan. India also reportedly shot down two Pakistani fighter jets in and around Srinagar in what had been one of the most intense cross-border military exchange between the two nations in decades.