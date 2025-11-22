In a significant step toward enhanced global collaboration on emerging technologies, the governments of India, Australia, and Canada announced the formation of the Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation (ACITI) Partnership today. The joint initiative, unveiled during a meeting in Johannesburg, aims to increase cooperation in critical areas such as green energy, resilient supply chains, and artificial intelligence (AI), signalling a united front among the three nations to address pressing global challenges like climate change and technological sovereignty.

The partnership was finalised in a meeting of PM Modi, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Canadian PM Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. PM Modi posted on X saying “The initiative will deepen collaboration between democratic partners across three continents and three oceans in emerging technologies, support diversification of supply chains, clean energy and mass adoption of AI.”

A new trilateral technology and innovation partnership!



Had an excellent meeting with Mr. Anthony Albanese, PM of Australia and Mr. Mark Carney, PM of Canada on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. We are delighted to announce an Australia-Canada-India Technology and… pic.twitter.com/Qa5lSvlIb2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 22, 2025

A joint statement issued on the agreement states that the three sides agreed to strengthen their ambition in cooperation on critical and emerging technologies, to complement existing bilateral initiatives.

The ACITI Partnership focuses on several key priorities. It will prioritize green energy innovation and the development of resilient supply chains, particularly in critical minerals essential for clean technologies. The nations pledged to deepen their efforts toward achieving net-zero emissions and to diversify global supply chains for greater security and sustainability. Additionally, the partnership will explore the ethical development and widespread adoption of AI to enhance quality of life of the citizens, positioning the three nations as leaders in responsible tech advancement.

“This initiative draws on the natural strengths of our three countries,” the statement notes, underscoring how India’s tech ecosystem, Australia’s vast mineral resources, and Canada’s expertise in AI and clean energy can create synergies. Officials from the three sides are scheduled to convene in the first quarter of 2026 to operationalize the partnership and outline concrete action plans.