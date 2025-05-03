India bans entry of Pakistani ships to Indian ports, Indian ships too asked not to visit Pakistani ports

India has banned the entry of ships carrying Pakistani flags in all Indian ports. Similarly, Indian flag-carrying ships have been asked not to visit any port in Pakistan. This comes after the government of India imposed a complete ban on the import and transit of all goods originating from or exported through Pakistan, effective immediately.

A notification issued by the Directorate General of Shipping on 3rd May said, “A ship bearing the flag of Pakistan shall not be allowed to visit any Indian Port.” Similarly, it added, “An Indian flag ship shall not visit any Ports of Pakistan.” The decision has been taken keeping in view of the present situation, it states.

The notification states that this order has been issued to ensure the safety of Indian assets, cargo and connected infrastructure, in the public interest and for the interest of Indian shipping. The notification signed by the Director General of Shipping says that this order shall come into force with immediate effect and remain in force till further order.

The order has been issued in exercise of the power conferred by section 411 of the Merchant Shipping Act, 1958.

Earlier on yesterday, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) under the commerce ministry banned the import and transit of all goods originating from or exported through Pakistan, considering national security and public policy concerns.

These orders come in the wake of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir. India has attributed the attack to Pakistan-based groups, prompting a series of retaliatory measures, including the revocation of visas for Pakistani nationals, suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and tightened security protocols. The new trade restriction marks a further escalation in tensions between the two neighboring countries.