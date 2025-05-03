The Government of India has imposed a complete ban on the import and transit of all goods originating from or exported through Pakistan, effective immediately. According to a notification date 2nd May issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) under the commerce ministry, the decision has been taken considering national security and public policy concerns.

The ban comes in the wake of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir. India has attributed the attack to Pakistan-based groups, prompting a series of retaliatory measures, including the revocation of visas for Pakistani nationals, suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and tightened security protocols. The new trade restriction marks a further escalation in tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

India bans imports or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan pic.twitter.com/BNt7abHgiP — IANS (@ians_india) May 3, 2025

The notification states, “Direct or indirect Import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, whether or not freely importable or otherwise permitted, shall be prohibited with immediate effect, until further orders. This restriction is imposed in the interest of national security and public policy. Any exception to this prohibition shall require prior approval of the Government of India.”

A provision to this effect has been added to the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023, prohibiting both direct and indirect imports from Pakistan until further notice. The DGFT notification, signed by Director General Ajay Bhalla, emphasises that the move is intended to safeguard India’s interests amid ongoing security challenges.

The Indian government has not provided a timeline for lifting the ban, stating that the decision will remain in place “until further orders.”