Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a keynote address at the NDTV World Summit 2025 in Bharat Mandapam, Delhi, emphasizing India’s transformation into a resilient global powerhouse. Speaking on the theme “Unstoppable Bharat: The Force of Now,” PM Modi outlined India’s progress amid global uncertainties, aligning with the summit’s focus on “Edge of the Unknown: Risk. Resolve. Renewal.”

He said that the summit’s ‘Unstoppable India: The Force of Now’ topic is relevant because there are a number of roadblocks across the world. He said, “the topic is apt – Unstoppable India. India is not in the mood to stop. 140 crore Indians will move ahead.”

Modi highlighted India’s economic journey after he became the prime minister, noting its shift from being among the “fragile five” economies before 2014 to ranking among the top five globally today. He attributed this to bold reforms, self-reliance, and decisive actions like surgical strikes, airstrikes, and Operation Sindoor. “Today, India has moved from being among the fragile five to becoming one of the world’s top five economies,” he said, adding that India defied odds during the COVID-19 crisis, emerging as the fastest-growing economy.

He noted how before 2014, the world wondered how India will face challenges like global uncertainties, policy paralysis in the country, and scams. Along with those, women’s safety, terrorist sleeper cells and inflation were major issues of concern. He said, “People of the country and even the world used to think India would not be able to battle these crises and come out the other side. But, in the past 11 years, India has overcome every challenge.”

The PM further added, “From a ‘Fragile Five’ economy, India has become one of the top five economies of the world. Today, inflation is below 2% and the growth rate is above 7%. From chip to ship, everywhere there is an ‘atmanirbhar’ India, a confident India.”

PM Modi said that India’s response to terrorism has also changed now, adding that “Now, the self-reliant India does not stay silent. It gives a befitting response through surgical strikes, airstrikes, and Operation Sindoor.”

Emphasising how India maintained economic growth despite global challenges, the Prime Minister cited recent economic achievements, including an average growth rate of 7.8% over the last three years despite global conflicts. He said, “Soon after Covid, headlines were dominated by conflicts and wars. But India kept moving forward. In the last three years, our average growth has been 7.8 per cent.” He noted a 7% rise in merchandise exports and significant investments from companies like Google in energy and semiconductors.

Modi also praised tax reforms, stating that income tax and GST changes have saved citizens Rs 2.5 lakh crore, with GST driving record-breaking sales.

On technological self-reliance, Modi emphasized India’s position among the top five countries with its own 4G stack, extending networks to remote areas. He described India as a “reliable, responsible, and resilient partner” globally, having democratized policy and processes over the past 11 years.

Addressing the summit’s theme, he stated, “For the world, the edge of the unknown may seem uncertain. But for India, it is a gateway to new opportunities.” He added that India has turned “every risk into reform, every reform into resilience, and every resilience into a revolution.”

PM Modi linked India’s growth to global opportunities, stating, “Today, India’s growth is shaping global opportunities.” Modi also reiterated India’s forward momentum, declaring, “Bharat is in no mood to stop. We will neither pause nor slow down. 140 crore Indians will move forward together with full momentum.”

Talking about India’s leading position in digital financial transactions, PM Modi said that India today accounts for around 50 per cent of all digital monetary transactions, including the revolutionary UPI payments.

PM Modi called Maoist terrorism a “great injustice and a grave sin against the nation’s youth,” and vowed to protect young people from such threats. He said that with recent surrenders of large numbers of Maoists, the government has succeeded in reducing the number of Naxal-affected districts across the country to just 11 from 125 a decade ago.

“Earlier, the headlines were about vehicles blown up in Bastar and security personnel killed. Today, youth there are organising ‘Bastar Olympics’. This is a big change,” the Prime Minister said. The PM added that thousands were killed by Maoist terrorists in last 50-55 years, and they didn’t allow development of the areas dominated by them. Therefore, his has taken particular efforts to reach out to ‘these wayward youth’ and bring them back into the mainstream, the PM added.

The speech resonated with the summit’s broader discussions, featuring global leaders like former UK PM Rishi Sunak and Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya, who praised Modi’s “Neighbourhood First” policy.