India issues warning to BBC for its misleading coverage of Pahalgam Terror Attack

On April 22, 2025, Pakistan-backed terrorists slaughtered 26 Hindus in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, after verifying their religion. The murders have led to widespread anger in India. However, after the incident, global media kept trying to downplay the horrific crime, one such media outlet was BBC. Now, BBC has received a warning for its Pahalgam coverage.

The BBC published the report on the terror attack with the title, “More than 20 killed after gunmen open fire on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir”. In the report as well, they did not provide any clear indication that it was a terrorist attack.

Later, they published a report, “Pakistan suspends visas for Indians after deadly Kashmir attack on tourists”. People then pointed out that the headline read as if India killed the tourists. The BBC’s constant use of ‘militants’ instead of the correct term ‘terrorists’ has also been highlighted.

The External Publicity Department of the Ministry of External Affairs has said the country’s “strong sentiments” have been conveyed to Jackie Martin, India Head for BBC