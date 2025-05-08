As tensions escalate after Pakistan’s Hamas-style aerial attack, India orders X to block 8,000 accounts in the country

On Thursday, May 8, Pakistan launched a massive attack on Indian civilian targets using its fighter jets, missiles and drones. However, Indian Air Defence Systems stepped up and stopped this major attack from the terror-supporting country. Pakistani missiles and drones were destroyed, as were an F-16 and a JF-17 fighter jets.

The attack by Pakistan extended from Jammu & Kashmir in the North to Gujarat in the West, however, the attacks were successfully foiled by India.

As India launched a retaliatory aerial strike in Lahore and elsewhere in Pakistan, the Indian government ordered X (formerly Twitter) to withhold 8,000 accounts in India.

X tweeted, “X has received executive orders from the Indian government requiring X to block over 8,000 accounts in India, subject to potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment of the company’s local employees. The orders include demands to block access in India to accounts belonging to international news organizations and prominent X users. In most cases, the Indian government has not specified which posts from an account have violated India’s local laws. For a significant number of accounts, we did not receive any evidence or justification to block the accounts. To comply with the orders, we will withhold the specified accounts in India alone. We have begun that process”.