Ahead of 1st anniversary of Operation Sindoor, Indian Army releases list of 7 Pakistani terror camps destroyed in strikes: Details

Ahead of the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army has released a list of 7 Pakistani terror camps, which were attacked during the operation. According to the Tribune, the Army identified seven terror locations and posted satellite images showing the damage caused during the operation at each site. The listed sites are Kotli Abbas, Kotli Gulpur, Mehmoona Joya, Syedna Bilal, Bhimber, Sawai Nala and Sarjal.

The ghastly Pahalgam terror attack

Last year, on May 7, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor as a direct response to the ghastly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, J&K. On April 22, 2025, a group of terrorists killed 25 male Hindu tourists in Pahalgam after verifying their religion. Eyewitnesses of the barbaric terrorist attack revealed that the terrorists checked IDs, pulled down pants to verify religion, and shot dead those who identified as non-Muslims. The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Operation Sindoor: India’s direct response to Pakistan

In the aftermath of the terrorist attack, the Indian Armed Forces planned a military strike on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. India launched strikes on multiple terror camps on May 7. Rattled by the killing of hundreds of terrorists in Indian strikes, Pakistan launched retaliatory strikes on India, which were effectively neutralised by Indian Air Defence.

India deployed missiles, glide bombs, loitering munitions and other state-of-the-art weapons to target and destroy 9 terror camp sites in Pakistan and PoK. The 9 terror sites were the JeM training camp at Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur, Lashkar-e-Taiba’s training centre Markaz Taiba in Nangal Sahdan, Muridke, Sheikhupura, Sarjal / Tehra Kalan facility of Jaish-e-Mohammad, Sarjal, Mehmoona Joya Facility of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), Sialkot, Markaz Ahle Hadith of Lashkar-e-Taiba in Barnala, PoK, Markaz Abbas of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Kotli, PoK, Maskar Raheel Shahid of Hizbul-Mujahideen in Kotli, PoK, Shawai Nallah Camp of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Muzaffarabad, PoK, and Syedna Bilal Markaz of Jaish-e-Mohammad, Muzaffarabad, PoK.

Apart from the terror camps, India also launched unprecedented attacks on the Pakistani military establishment, including the Ghulni military bases, the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, the 12th Corps headquarters in Quetta and the Khwazai Camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mohmand Agency.