Indian-origin man wrongfully jailed for 43 years in USA, taken into custody by ICE on the day court released him as innocent

Subramaniam (Subu) Vedam, in Pennsylvania, USA, image via Miami Herald

An Indian-origin man named Subu Vedam, aged 64 years, was released from a prison in Pennsylvania, USA, earlier this month after being wrongfully jailed for 43 years. Subu Vedam had walked out from Pennsylvania’s Huntingdon State Correctional Institution on October 3, after spending more than four decades of his life in jail for a murder he never committed.

However, Vedam was immediately taken into custody by Donald Trump’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which may result in his deportation. 

Vedam was accused of murdering his friend Thomas Kinser in 1982 with a pistol. The murder weapon was never recovered, and Vedam was convicted by the court to life without parole on the basis of circumstantial evidence. In September this year. Centre County District Attorney’s finally cleared Subu Vedam’s name, after having found evidence that Subu never committed the murder, and the evidence was false.

Subu has been the longest serving ‘innocent man’ in Pennsylvania’s history, as per reports.

ICE has cited a ‘legacy deportation order’, adding that they took Subu Vedam into custody immediately after his release due to his “criminal past” where he was accused of selling drugs in 1982.

