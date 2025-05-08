Indian OTT and media streaming platforms asked to remove all Pakistan-origin podcasts, videos, movies, series and songs with an immidiate effect

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, government of India, has ordered to discontinue all Pakistani content from streaming and broadcasting in India with immediate effect.

The order dated May 8 reads, “In the interest of national security, all OTT platforms, media streaming platforms and intermediaries operating in India are advised to discontinue the web-series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media content, whether made available on a subscription based model or otherwise, having its origins in Pakistan with immediate effect.”

The order cited Part III of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code Rules (2021) and Rule 3 (1)(b) of the Part II of IT Rules 2021 in the order.