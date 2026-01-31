Indian Railways successfully runs LNG powered train in Sabarmati, Ahmedabad, lowers cost and reduces pollution

Indian Railways have achieved a milestone in sustainable transport after successfully operationalising the country’s first Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)-diesel dual-fuel Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) train at Sabarmati in Ahmedabad.

As per reports, the eight-coach, 1,400 HP DEMU features two converted Driving Power Cars equipped with 2,200-liter LNG tanks, enabling up to 40% diesel substitution with LNG. Following successful trials exceeding 2,000 km, the train is now in regular passenger service.

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Indian Railways successfully operates India's first LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) powered train.



Mandala Rail Manager, Western Railway, Ved Prakash says, "This is a unique initiative by the Indian Railways in which attempts are being made to use LNG… pic.twitter.com/l7L3vnktSL — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2026

Ahmedabad Divisional Railway Manager Ved Prakash highlighted the benefits. “One kilometer requires just 0.3 kg of LNG compared to 1.4 litres of diesel, reducing costs from ₹12,000 to ₹3,000 for 100 km. The LNG system does not compromise engine performance or reliability, but it reduces refuelling needs because of its long range”, he informed. Annual savings are reportedly estimated at ₹23.9 lakh per rake.

Switching from diesel to LNG lowers CO2 and NOx emissions, confirmed by RDSO tests, while maintaining performance. Plans include converting eight more DPCs.

The initiative is in line with Indian Railways’ net-zero emissions goal by 2030, promoting cleaner, cost-effective operations on non-electrified routes.