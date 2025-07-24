The much-awaited landmark India-UK Free Trade Agreement was signed in the presence of Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer in London on Thursday. Officially titled India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), it was signed during PM Modi’s ongoing visit to the UK. Along with the FTA, and Memorandum of Understanding was also signed by India’s Central Investigation Bureau and UK’s National Crime Agency.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri revealed the same during a special press briefing after the landmark trade deal was signed. He said that the objective of the MoU is intended to combat instances of corruption.

The MoU is important given that many economic offenders in India take shelter in UK, as they consider it to be a safe heaven. The agreement aims to enhance collaboration on cross-border investigations, asset recovery, and extradition of fugitives including economic offenders.

During his bilateral talk with PM Keir Starmer, Narendra Modi sought UK’s cooperation in bringing economic offenders and fugitives from India to justice under Indian laws.