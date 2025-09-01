India’s manufacturing PMI hits 17-year high, reaches 59.3

On Monday, September 1, S&P Global released the data for the Indian manufacturing sector. As per the data, India’s manufacturing sector reached a new high in August 2025. HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) climbed to 59.3, up from 59.1 in July.

This is the highest the manufacturing PMI has reached in over 17 years. The increase has been powered by robust domestic demand and successful advertising efforts by manufacturers.

Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC, said, “India’s manufacturing PMI hit another new high in August, driven by a rapid expansion in production.”

The data has once again highlighted the success of the Make in India initiative and now Indian manufacturing sector is growing rapidly.