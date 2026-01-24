IndiGo vacates 700 airport slots after DGCA curtails winter flights, other airlines asked to operate domestic flights

IndiGo Airlines has reportedly vacated around 700 slots at several domestic airports. This came after the aviation watchdog, DGCA, curtailed IndiGo’s winter flights by 10 per cent, following a massive operational disruption in December last year.

The ‘slots’ here mean the time period allocated to an airline for takeoff and landing of aircraft. Over the 717 slots, 364 are from six metro airports, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Most of the slots vacated by IndiGo are from Hyderabad and Bengaluru over the January and March period.

In January, the number of vacated slots is 361, for February, it is just 43, and for March, IndiGo has vacated 361 slots.

With IndiGo vacating slots, the Aviation Ministry, on 22nd January, asked other airlines to submit their requests for operating domestic flights.

It must be recalled that in early December 2025, widespread flight cancellations and delays left over 3,00,000 passengers stranded across airports. The disruptions, which occurred between December 3 and 5, 2025, resulted in the cancellation of 2,507 flights and delays to 1,852 others.