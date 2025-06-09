Indore Couple Case: Raja Raghuvanshi’s mother says Sonam made him wear Rs 10 Lakh jewelry for honeymoon

Police achieved a major breakthrough in the Indore missing couple case on Monday, June 9, when the wife Sonam was arrested from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh for her husband’s murder. Husband Raja Raghuvanshi’s body was earlier recovered on June 2 in Meghalaya where the couple went missing.

Now, Raja’s mother has revealed that Sonam insisted that Raja wears jewelry worth as much as Rs 10 lakh during their honeymoon.

She also revealed that Sonam had made all the bookings, including travel and stay, for their honeymoon trip to Meghalaya, but had not booked a return ticket.

“If Sonam is involved in the murder, then she should be hanged”, Raja’s mother said. She still can’t believe that Sonam would have killer her son and wants a CBI enquiry to ensure the truth comes out in the case.