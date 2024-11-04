A poster calling for Ghazwa-e-Hind, the Islamist fantasy of turning India into an Islamic nation, allegedly on a mosque at a busy square in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore has stirred quite a furore, with many demanding strict action against the culprits.

BJP’s city vice-president Eklavya Singh Gaur along with the organisation he leads, Hind Rakshak organization, strongly objected to the poster and demanded police action.

“A poster displaying the terror of ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ on a mosque in Indore’s Kagdipura area challenges the administration’s peace and order. Who authorized this poster, which appears intended to instil fear with a jihadi mindset?” Gaur asked.

Posters portraying "Ghazwa-E-Hind" were put on a mosque in Indore, MP. Police are investigating the matter.



Ghazwa-e-hind dream is about converting Hindus & establishing Islamic rule in entire Indian subcontinent.



Slowly slowly they've openly started expressing their dream but… pic.twitter.com/JmK5NvjZVQ — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) November 4, 2024

The poster was subsequently removed after a complaint was filed by Eklavya Gaur.

What is Ghazwa-e-Hind?

The term Ghazwa-e-Hind or a holy raid of India has been used by Pakistani terrorists and Islamic zealots against India for decades. The concept of Ghazwa-e-hind has its roots in several works of Islamic literature named Hadiths. The doctrine predicts an onslaught upon citizens of India by Islamist forces and its subsequent takeover by them. The doctrine prophesizes a pitched battle between Hindus and Muslims before (qayamat), resulting in a decisive victory of Muslims over Hindu India.

As per the prediction, the battle to the end will start in modern-day Syria, with forces marching toward India. Islamic armies carrying black flags will supposedly come from Khorasan and conquer India to turn it into an Islamic state.