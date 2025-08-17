Insulting forces, constitutional institutions, social organisations and Sanatan has become Congress identity: BJP hits back after Congress leader BK Hariprasad equates RSS with Taliban

Senior Congress leader from Karnataka, BK Hariprasad, on Saturday, August 16, equated Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with Taliban calling RSS an Indian equivalent. Now the BJP has hit back at the Congress leader and said that Congress abuses every nationalist organisation and loves banned radical outfits such as PFI and SIMI.

BK Hariprasad had said, “They (RSS) are trying to disturb peace in the country. I will only equate RSS with Taliban, they are Indian Taliban and the Prime Minister is appreciating them from Red Fort.”

In response, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “Insulting the forces, constitutional institutions, social organisations and Sanatan has become Congress’s identity. Courts have pulled them up multiple times because of targeting nationalist organisations. The Congress’s mindset is Taliban. Why did Mahatma Gandhi and Jayaprakash Narayan praise RSS? Why did (former President and Congress veteran) late Pranab Mukherjee visit the RSS headquarters?”