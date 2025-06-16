Iran says 224 Iranians killed in Israeli strikes so far, over 1200 injured

Iranian health officials have said that as many as 224 Iranians have been killed in Israeli strikes on the country in the last 3 days. They added that over 1200 people have been left injured in the strikes. However, the authorities refused to confirm how many of the casualties are civilians and how many are military personnel.

Meanwhile, Israel has confirmed that 14 Israelis have been killed in the missile strikes by Iran and nearly 400 have been left injured.

As per the Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, Iran’s intelligence chief Mohammad Kazemi and two other generals have been killed in the attacks. Israel has been targeting Iran’s Nuclear facilities and military infrastructure as it looks to disrupt the Iranian Nuclear program.

Meanwhile, the two countries continued to trade missiles with sirens being heard at several places in Israel, including the capital Tel Aviv and the holy city of Jerusalem.



