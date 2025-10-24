A terrorist conspiracy was thwarted earlier today in the national capital where the Delhi Police Special Cell dismantled an Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist module. The operation resulted in the arrest of two terrorists, Md. Adnan Khan alias Abu Muharib who was a resident of Delhi and Adnan Khan alias Abu Mohammad, who was a resident of Madhya Pradesh. While Muharib was 19 years old, Mohammad was 20.

Suspicious items including explosive materials, bomb-making chemicals such as acid, sulfur powder, ball bearings and IED (improvised explosive devices) circuits alongside electronic devices, ammunition and incriminating evidence have been confiscated from the pair who wanted to attack the most densely populated regions of Delhi.

Preliminary investigations indicated that they had undergone training for suicide missions. The police stated that the two are currently under interrogation to uncover their network and intentions. The cops further noted that these arrests have prevented a possible terror attack in Delhi.

The terrorists were radicalized through online platforms and recruited through social media. They were in the process of planning IED explosions in the capital prior to the Chhath festival. This module was working on the “Khilafat Model” which involved capturing territory and waging jihad. They were planning bombings in several cities, including Delhi-National Capital Region.

The 20-year-old from Madhya Pradesh was captured in Korand of Bhopal. He was studying for CA and was involved in a WhatsApp group associated with ISIS. He was also being monitored by the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). His arrest occurred one day before Diwali. His family is from Ashok Garden and had only recently relocated to the Karond area.

Adnan Khan alias Abu Mohammad had been arrested earlier, was out on bail since 2024

The Delhi Police Special Cell has revealed that Abu Mohammad was out on bail since 2024. He had been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh ATS under UAPA charges. The Delhi Special Cell said, “One of the suspects from Bhopal had previously been arrested by UP ATS under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act; after obtaining bail in 2024, he resumed terrorist-related activity, chiefly through online recruitment and propaganda dissemination. Surveillance established that the module had begun procuring materials for improvised explosive devices (IEDs)”.

The Delhi Special Cell revealed that Mohammad had been arrested under the stringent UAPA act, however, the Court had granted him bail in 2024.

Since he was out on bail, he resumed his terrorist activity and his association with ISIS. He started disseminating Islamic propaganda material and recruiting terrorists for ISIS through Social Media. He had also started acquiring material to make IED devices for terror attacks.