Islamic hate preacher Zakir Naik reportedly hospitalised in Malaysia amid unconfirmed claims of testing positive for HIV

Islamic hate preacher Zakir Naik has been hospitalised with a serious viral disease in Malaysia. As per reports, he has been admitted to Sunway Medical Centre, a leading private hospital located in Petaling Jaya near Kuala Lumpur.

The reports state that Naik is undergoing treatment for a serious, possibly incurable viral illness. Moreover, sources suggest that the exact nature of the ailment is being deliberately kept under wraps due to its religious, political, and diplomatic sensitivities.

Sunway Medical Centre is among Malaysia’s most advanced tertiary care hospitals, known for its specialisations in infectious diseases, oncology, cardiology, HIV care, and metabolic disorders. The facility is also reputed for providing VIP-level medical services.

The report came amidst claims on social media that Zakir Naik has tested positive for HIV.

🚨 SHOCKING: Islamic preacher Zakir Naik diagnosed with AIDS in Malaysia.



The ecosystem is trying to hide his disease so that the game of conversion can continue by hiding the truth.



But confidential medical documents indicate that Zakir Naik has been diagnosed with HIV. pic.twitter.com/gADHsUzKga — Fatima Khan (@Fatima_Khatun01) September 10, 2025

A purported diagnostic report is also doing rounds on social media showing a person named Zakir Abdul Karim Naik testing positive for HIV. The report is from Pantai Hospital in Kuala Lumpur. However, the veracity of the report, or that it belongs to preacher Zakir Naik, could not be confirmed.

However, Zakir Naik’s lawyer has denied the reports of AIDS, calling it “rubbish, fake news.”