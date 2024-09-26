Israel rejects “ceasefire” with Hezbollah, PM Netanyahu asks Army to hit Islamist terror outfit with full force

On Thursday, September 26, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu ruled out a ceasefire proposal with Islamist terror outfit Hezbollah in Lebanon. Netanyahu’s statement came after an American-French proposal for a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, a proposal to which the Prime Minister Netanyahu didn’t even bother to respond.

While rejecting the ceasefire, Israeli PM Netanyahu instructed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to continue the fighting with full force on Israel’s norther front with Lebanon.

Israeli Foreign Minister Katz also took the same line as PM Netanyahu and said, “There will be no ceasefire in the north. We will continue to fight against the Hezbollah terrorist organization with all our strength until victory and the safe return of the residents of the north to their homes.”

Meanwhile, Israel is bombarding Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon after targeting Hezbollah terrorists with sophisticated attacks through communication devices used by Hezbollah.