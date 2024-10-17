Israel has confirmed that Hamas chief Yahya Ibrahim Hassan Sinwar has been killed in a military operation in Gaza. While the Israeli Defence Forces had said that they were checking whether one of the three persons killed in the operation was Sinwar, Foreign Minister Israel Katz first gave the official confirmation of the same.

The minister confirmed the death of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar in a personal message sent to dozens of foreign ministers around the world, as per reports. The message said, “The arch-terrorist Yahya Sinwar, who is responsible for the massacre and atrocities of October 7, was eliminated today by IDF soldiers.”

Israel Katz further added, “This is a major military and moral achievement for Israel and a victory for the entire free world against the axis of evil of radical Islam led by Iran. The elimination of Sinwar opens the possibility for the immediate release of the hostages and may bring about a change that will lead to a new reality in Gaza—without Hamas and without Iranian control.”

The Foreign minister appealed to world leaders, “Israel now needs your support and assistance more than ever to advance these important goals together.”

Later IDF also confirmed the death of the Hamas chief on X. They tweeted, “Eliminated: Yahya Sinwar”.

Eliminated: Yahya Sinwar. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 17, 2024

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to give a statement to the press to confirm the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Before the confirmation, IDF had issued a statement saying that 3 terrorists were killed in the operation on Thursday in Gaza, and one of them could be Yahya Sinwar. “During IDF operations in Gaza, 3 terrorists were eliminated. The IDF and ISA are checking the possibility that one of the terrorists was Yahya Sinwar. At this stage, the identity of the terrorists cannot be confirmed,” said statement issued by IDF.