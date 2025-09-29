‘It is her Mann Ki Baat’: PM Modi writes foreword for book ‘I Am Giorgia’, a memoir by Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

PM Narendra Modi has written the foreword for the book ‘I Am Giorgia’, Italian M Giorgia Meloni’s upcoming memoir, set to be released soon globally.

In India, the book is being published by Rupa Publications. The book is described as ‘From Personal History to Political Destiny: Giorgia Meloni’s journey of values and vision’. It is scheduled to be released on October 7.

The cover of the book boasts of a foreword written by PM Modi and Donald Trump Jr, the son of US President Trump. It is mentioned as a deeply personal and revealing memoir.

Meloni, who rose from a childhood spent in the working-class neighbourhood in Garbatella, through grit and struggle, to become Italy’s first ever female Prime Minister and currently one of the most powerful leaders in Europe, writes that the book is ‘about who she is, what she believes in and how she got there’.

In the foreword, PM Modi writes, “As I write this, I am reminded that India and Italy are bound by much more than treaties and trade. We are bound by shared civilisational instincts like the defence of heritage, strength of community and the celebration of womanhood as a guiding force. .. This is the bedrock of my own personal friendship with PM Meloni”. He ends his forward by adding, “It is not just an autobiography, it is her Mann Ki Baat”.