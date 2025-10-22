Jaish-e-Mohammad’s ‘female branch’ launches ‘online course’ to recruit women in Pakistan

Pakistan-based Islamic terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad, a UN-designated global terrorist organisation, has launched an ‘online course’ to recruit women into its newly formed all-female brigade, Jamat ul-Muminat, as per a report in WION by journalist Sidhant Sibal.

The formation of Jamat ul-Muminat was announced by JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar on October 8.

Image via Sidhant Sibal on X

Titled “Tufat al-Muminat” (Gift for the Believing Women), the course is set to begin on November 8, featuring 40-minute daily sessions delivered online, as per an announcement by the JeM.

image via Sidhant Sibal on X

The advert by JeM targets Muslim women across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, charging a 500 PKR fee (approximately $1.80) and requiring an online registration form.

The Jamat ul-Muminat is led by Azhar’s sisters, including Sadiya Azhar, whose husband was killed in the airstrikes by India in Operation Sindoor.

The online program aims to indoctrinate participants and potentially form female suicide squads, mirroring tactics used by ISIS and Hamas. Initial recruitment focuses on commanders’ wives and economically vulnerable women at JeM centres.

JeM suffered massive losses in the Operation Sindoor in May this year when India launched air strikes on its Bahawalpur headquarters.

The notification by Jamat ul-Muminat, reportedly led by Azhar’s sister, is another example of how Islaimic terrorist organisations operate without fear in Pakistan, under the protection of the Pakistani government.