Thursday, August 14, 2025

Massive cloudburst hits route of Machail Mata Yatra in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, at least 12 feared dead

A massive cloudburst struck the Chosoti area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Thursday. At least 12 persons have been feared dead in the incident.

The cloudburst caused a flash flood, and caused heavy damage in the area. There was a big gathering of crowd in the area as it is the starting point of the Machail Mata Yatra.

According to local officials, around 200 and 300 people are feared to be trapped in the affected area. “A flash flood has occurred at Chashoti area in Kishtwar, which is the starting point of the Machail Mata Yatra. Rescue Operations have been started,” said Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Pankaj Sharma. Rescue teams have been rushed to the spot.

Union minister Jitendra Singh said he spoke to Kishtwar deputy commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma and local MLA Sunil Kumar Sharma about the incident.

He posted on X, “Massive cloud burst in Chositi area, which could result in substantial casualty. Administration has immediately swung into action, rescue team has left for the site. Damage evaluation and, necessary rescue and medical management arrangements being made. My office receiving regular updates, all possible assistance will be provided.”

