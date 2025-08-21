Ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s Japan visit later this month, the Japanese govt is planning a 10 trillion yen ($68 billion) investment in India. According to a report by Japanese media house Kyodo News, this will be private investment spanning a decade.

This is an upgradation of the earlier target of the five-year 5 trillion yen investment goal started in 2022. As per the report, it will be mentioned in an outcome document to be issued after summit talks between Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shigeru Ishiba.

PM Modi is scheduled to arrive in Japan on 29th August for a 3-day visit. During the summit meeting with the Japanese PM, he will have discussions on economic and security cooperations between the two nations. An Economic Security Initiative, a new bilateral cooperation framework to address economic security challenges, is also expected to be launched.

Key areas including semiconductors, critical minerals, telecommunications, clean energy, pharmaceuticals will be subject of the discussions, amid US president Donald Trump’s tariff assaults. PM Modi is also expected to visit a major Japanese manufacturer of chip-making equipment, and will witness a new experimental shinkansen bullet train car.