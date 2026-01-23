In a shocking case involving extreme desperation to qualify in the medical entrance exam, a 24-year-old youth from Jaunpur district allegedly severed part of his own foot to secure an MBBS seat under the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) quota under the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and fulfil his ambition of becoming a doctor.

The youth, identified as Suraj Bhaskar, a resident of Khalipur village under the Line Bazar police station area, has completed a Diploma in Pharmacy (D.Pharm), and is preparing for NEET to secure a medical seat. Determined to get qualified under the disability quota, he reportedly carried out the self-amputation on January 18, 2026.

Suraj had claimed that he was attacked by two unknown men and the attackers had chopped off his leg. He had filed a complaint, saying that he had lost consciousness in the attack, and when he woke up the next morning, he found his foot amputated. Accordingly, police registered a case and launched an investigation. However, the truth came out in the probe, as police spotted inconsistencies in his statements.

Investigators noted that Suraj repeatedly changed his statements and attempted to mislead the police. Analysis of call detail records (CDR) showed no visitors to the location, an under-construction house, where the alleged attack took place that night. Police also didn’t find any evidence of any assault.

Examination of his call records also led the police to his girlfriend, who was questioned by the cops. This finally revealed the truth, as his girlfriend confirmed his fixation on securing MBBS admission through any means necessary, so that he could marry her.

The analysis of the injury also showed that it was a very clean cut, which is not possible if the foot was chopped using a weapon. The severed foot was not found in the location, but some injections were found in the field. Police suspect they may have been used to administer anaesthesia.

Police recovered a personal diary from Suraj containing entries about his goals, including the resolve to secure an MBBS seat in 2026. It also included a filled-out marriage registration form to marry his girlfriend. It was also found that he had previously tried to obtain disability-related documents from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in October 2025, but was not successful.

According to the investigation, he cut off most of his left foot using an electric grinder, leaving only the heel intact. Leveraging his background as a D.Pharm graduate, Suraj injected himself with anaesthesia before proceeding with amputating his own foot. It is believed that he threw the chopped foot and the grinder in a nearby well.

Suraj was rushed to the district hospital in Jaunpur and later transferred to a trauma centre, where his condition has been reported as stable. After he is discharged from the hospital, the police will proceed with further legal action for misleading the police and concealing evidence.