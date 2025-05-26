Jharkhand: Maoist leader with ₹5 lakh reward on his head killed

India’s mission to eradicate Naxal terrorism is going ahead at full speed. Late Sunday night, Manish Yadav, the Maoist leader with a reward of ₹5 lakh on his head, was killed in the gunfight with security forces. Another Maoist, Kundan Kherwar, was arrested in the operation.

The encounter took place in the forest area in Dauna, under the Mauhadand police station, in Jharkhand.

Government of India has launched a major offensive against the Naxals with several high profile Naxal leaders being killed or arrested in the recent months.

The most significant among them was Basavaraj, the General Secretary of CPI (Maoist)