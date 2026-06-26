A fresh controversy has erupted revolving around social media influencer and activist Nazia Elahi Khan. She has been accused of making objectionable statements about Prophet Muhammad and his third wife Aisha during a podcast hosted by Divya Singh. The video went viral on social media and soon triggered agitations, legal complaints and demands of strict action against her by the Muslim community, its religious leaders and outfits.

Nazia has been declared “Gustakhe Rasool,” someone who disrespects Islamic prophet, by them and is being subjected to character assassination, vile abuses and death threats, including beheadings under the guise of “blasphemy.”

The agitation in Kolkata

Large Muslims mobs were observed on the streets of Kolkata, raising religious and inflammatory slogans and swarming to multiple police stations to file complaints against the 41-year-old influencer in various areas. Similar incidents occurred in Kasai Basti of Narkeldanga, where numerous members of the community, accompanied by the clerics of local mosques went to the police station and a zero First Information Report (FIR) was lodged.

They also protested and demanded her immediate arrest. They asserted that the cops assured them that all details will be collected from other police stations and an inquiry is going to be initiated at Lalbazar, headquarters of the Kolkata Police. The demonstrators threatened a wider agitation if the authorities fail to take action against her.

A huge crowd of Muslims gathered outside Narkeldanga Police Station in Kolkata to register an FIR against BJP supporter Nazia Elahi Khan for alleged Gustakh-e-Rasool

If they just wanted to file a complaint, a single person could have done it

this is pure muscle flexing pic.twitter.com/e5sKwYrv0B — Hindavi Swarajya(Bengali Hindu) (@harcoresanatani) June 25, 2026

Another complaint was submitted by Congress leader Rukhsana Begum at Narkeldanga police station who was accompanied by several of her fellow believers. She referred to Nazia as a pig-faced woman and wanted her to be executed. Afterwards, she appealed for the latter’s arrest and the harshest punishment to make an example out of her.

Begum insisted that Muslims are being unfairly targeted. She insisted that Nazia should be expelled from the BJP and then accused the government of exploiting her as a tool for its political agenda. Begum argued that she is using her Muslim identity to gain money and recognition, aware that the community is generally accommodating while Hindus would not accept her.

Similar remarks were made by others, trying to tarnish Nazia’s reputation amid persist calls to apprehend her. The crowd also shouted Islamic slogans in the name of protest.

Members of the Muslim community led by clerics likewise reached Shibpur police station in Howrah. They asserted that stringent measures must be taken against Nazia to maintain communal harmony and peace, as she insulted Prophet Muhammad and his wife, who is revered as their mother, thereby violating religious sentiments. She was also told to hold her tongue.

They added that Nazia is from Kolkata and hence a campaign has been commenced to file complaints against Nazia in different police stations of West Bengal to ensure she is strongly penalised and does not dare to utter such statements in the future.

A group of Muslims arrived at the Ekbalpore police station to register an FIR against Nazia stated that they have been promised action against her after a report was forwarded to the cyber cell. They charged that she consistently voices disparaging comments against Islam, but this time she has gone too far and pronounced her as “Gustakhe Rasool,” demanding severe penalty.

Furthermore, they criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bengal cabinet minister Dilip Ghosh, expressing that the two have made anti-Muslim remarks. Afterwards, late Rahat Indori’s controversial poetry was referenced to contend that India does not belong to any single individual or community, and Muslims, like the tyrant Tipu Sultan and Veer Abdul Hamid have sacrificed their lives for the nation.

The complainants expressed that a straightforward comment is considered “hate speech” if the person is Muslim but ignored otherwise. They then moaned about how their “tolerant community” has been quietly abiding by the rules and regulations before threatening, “Do not assume you can act as you wish simply because we are treating you with leniency.”

Muslims hailing from separate neighbourhoods of Kolkata converged at their respective police stations as part of a purposeful drive against Nazia for alleged blasphemy.

Similar complaints in other parts of India

The complaints and aggressive demonstrations were not restricted to any single state but across the country. The representatives of the notorious “Raza Academy” went to the Pydhonie police station in Mumbai, asking for legal action against Nazia.

An FIR has been registered against #NaziaIlahi in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra for blasphemous remarks on the Holy Prophet of Islam.#ArrestNaziaIlahi#RazaAcademy pic.twitter.com/gP6rBUHE3f — Raza Academy (@razaacademyho) June 22, 2026

“Gustakhe Nabi ki ek hi saza, sar tan se juda” (Those who speak against Prophet Muhammad must be beheaded) were raised inside Kalyan’s Bazarpeth Police Station in Thane during a protest by members of the Muslim community including women.

Beheading calls inside a police station but why?



The video is from Bazarpeth Police Station, Kalyan, Thane, Maharashtra.



While protesting against Nazia Elahi, women are shouting, “Gustakh-e-Nabi ki ek hi saza, sar tan se juda.”



What is the police doing, how is this even… pic.twitter.com/IVUTIjLRiT — Subhi Vishwakarma (@subhi_karma) June 26, 2026

The Meghwadi Police Station in Mumbai received a complaint from a group of Muslim women who called upon others, including politicians irrespective of their affiliations, to follow suit if they hold any love for Prophet Muhammad.

Adnan Ansari, a resident of Bhiwandi submitted an FIR at the Shanti Nagar police station after consulting his co-religionists. The JJ Marg police station in Mumbai also recorded a zero FIR, which was scheduled to be sent to Bengal for probe.

Muslims flooded the streets of Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad carrying posters against Nazia and chanting slogans. They announced that the situation will only deteriorate as the community will not rest until their demands fulfilled. They gave a memorandum to the authorities asking for an FIR and her arrest. Nazia was instructed to apologise and retract her statements or face consequences, outlining, “We can endure anything but any insult to our Prophet.”

Muslim organisations along with AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) conducted a demonstration in Baheri of Bareilly and presented a memorandum addressed to the President at the Tehsil complex, pushing for Nazia’s arrest and an FIR against her.

A group of attorneys in Prayagraj delivered a memorandum for PM Modi via the District Magistrate, pressing for legal action in the issue. According to the document, Nazia’s comments have upset Muslims and, if overlooked, could have an impact on communal harmony.

A throng of Muslims arrived at the IS Sadan Police Station in Hyderabad. They hit out at her with derogatory terms such as pig and accused her of trying to disturb the harmonious atmosphere in India.

A memorandum addressed to the President was handed over to the district administration on behalf of the Muslim community making similar demands in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa.

What is brewing behind the protests in Bengal

The Islamists in Bengal are facing a significant crisis following the removal of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC or TMC) from power in last month’s election, attributed to their prolonged history of appeasement, corruption and discriminatory policies against Hindus. Former chief minister Mamata Banerjee went so far as to declare that she caters to the community due to their electoral support, even expressing her willingness to accept “a kick from a cow that gives milk.” With the TMC’s loss, the Islamists have effectively lost their access to political power in the state.

The TMC government slapped limitations on Hindu festivals, including Durga Puja, to facilitate Muslim processions, closed temples, paid less salary to Hindu priests than Muslim clerics, refused to act against rampant Muslim crowds attacking Hindus and whatnot, all the while relegating Hindus to the status of second-class citizens in their homeland.

Mamata openly pandered to her favorite community, which included those who entered the state illegally from Bangladesh. The TMC clashed with the centre over matters of national security and interests such as Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), advocating for the intruders while reflecting animosity towards Hindus. Leaders of her party even bragged about how they assisted those who crossed the border unlawfully.

The TMC fostered and supported criminals such as Sheikh Shahjahan and Jahangir Khan, who enjoyed a free rein and terrorised the Hindu community. The fanatics were shielded while their vulnerable victims, including women, were persecuted. Mamata ingratiated herself with the Muslims to such an extent that she threatened how Hindus would be wiped out within moments by them if she were to be thrown out of power.

The TMC regime was absolutely fixated on prioritising Muslim appeasement while Hindus suffered in silence. However, the era of pampering, influence and preferential advantage has come to an end after the downfall of that government. Now, it is the time for equal treatment for all citizens without any bias.

These are undoubtedly very hard times for both TMC and those who have grown accustomed to mollycoddling over the years and are reluctant to relinquish their earlier position of political clout and favouritism.

Of course, the constitutional right to protest against Nazia and her statements is afforded to Muslims just like any other Indian citizen. Nevertheless, the concerted effort to lodge complaints against her in multiple police stations with major turnouts points to a calculated move to restore their lost political ground in the state.

The Islamist leaders are employing this pressure tactic to showcase that they continue to wield the authority awarded to them by the Mamata government for her vote bank politics, even under the saffron government. Essentially, they are desperate to reclaim their political status and convey that a change in government will not alter their dominance as a community in the state.

Violence and street power veiled in constant victimhood

India has been an unfortunate witness to how protests, which commence in response to purported blasphemy and wounded religious feelings rapidly transform into a disturbing display of violence time and again. A particularly notable example occurred when Muslims mobs were unleashed following former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma‘s factual response to an extremely demeaning anti-Hindu remark made by fellow panellist Tasleem Ahmed Rehmani during a television debate.

This incident resulted in the brutal murders of Hindu men, including Kanhaiya Lal, who was beheaded by Islamists merely for supporting her. Meanwhile, Sharma was forced to quit her public life and spends her days under continuous protection due to the threats made on her life, after the dog-whistling by AltNews’s Mohammad Zubair.

“Gustakhe Nabi ki ek hi saza, sar tan se juda” echoed in the streets at that time as jihadis hunted for her blood and ultimately claimed lives of innocent Hindus to fulfill their monstrous cravings.

The strategy is the same, whether it pertains to a Facebook post in Karnataka, a poster in Uttar Pradesh or a rally against Mughal despot Aurangzeb in Nagpur. Islamists illustrate a conspicuous pattern of hiding behind the allegations of “blasphemy” after denigrating non-Muslims and their faith as well as engineering unrest.

Their overtly fragile religious sensibilities are always on edge, prepared to be affronted at the slightest incitement and even when none exists, which subsequently leads to escalating tensions as fundamentalists wreak havoc in the country.

This is the reason hundreds and thousands of them gather at a police station for just a complaint to serve as an audacious exhibition and reminder of their strength and volatile antics. The primary aim is to intimidate and bend the rules through numbers while showcasing street power. The strategy is also utilised against the opposing party, including those in uniform, after committing a crime or wrongdoing.

Therefore, even a genuine reaction to their relentless attacks or mockery of other belief systems, especially Hinduism, can jeopardise the life and safety of the person.