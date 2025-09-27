After a security review meeting held at Raj Bhavan on Friday (26th September), the J&K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, announced the reopening of 12 out of the 48 tourist spots and religious places in the Union Territory. The tourist spots were closed since the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack in April this year, in which some Pakistan-based terrorists killed 26 Hindu tourists after verifying their religion.

During the security review meeting, Lieutenant Governor Sinha emphasised that the “war against terrorism is not over yet” and directed the security forces to remain vigilant. “Kinetic and non-kinetic operations must continue. We must maintain the momentum and take stringent action against terrorism and its entire ecosystem,” the LG said. More tourist places will be opened in a phased manner after a security assessment.

The meeting was attended by Northern Army Commander Lt. Gen. Pratik Sharma; Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo; Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat; GoC 15 Corps Lt. Gen. Prashant Srivastava, GoC 16 Corps Lt. Gen. P.K. Mishra, GoC 9 Corps Lt. Gen. Rajan Sharawat, Air Vice Marshal Vikas Sharma, and ADGP CID Nitish Kumar.

Five tourist spots in Jammu and seven in Kashmir will be reopened from 29th September, including Aru Valley, Rafting Point Yanner, Akkad Park, Padshahi Park, Kaman Post (all in Jammu), Dagan Top, Ramban, Dhaggar in Kathua, Shiv Cave in Salal, Reasi (all in Kashmir).

Earlier in June this year, following an improvement in the security situation, the LG administration had announced the reopening of 16 tourist destinations, eight each in Kashmir and Jammu divisions. The eight destinations which reopened in Kashmir included parks near Pahalgam market, Verinag, Kokernag, and Achabal gardens in Anantnag district, and Badamwari Park, Duck Park near Nigeen and Taqdeer Park near Hazratbal in Srinagar district. In the Jammu region, Sarthal and Dhaggar in Kathua, Devipindi, Siyad Baba and Sula Park in Reasi, Guldanda and Jai valley in Doda, and Pancheri in Udhampur were reopened.