Samajwadi spokesperson Ameeque Jamei threatens Rubika Liyaquat during debate, learns lesson for life

On Sunday (24th November), Samajwadi Party (SP) spokesperson Ameeque Jamei threatened Rubika Liyaquat during the course of a live debate on Maharashtra election results.

“If our police come to power, anchors like you cannot remain seated in that position. This is what can happen if we want,” Jamei threatened the News18 journalist.

Rubika Liyaquat immediately reacted to his open threat and told him to not mess with her. “Listen carefully, threaten the female members of your family in this manner but not me,” she pointed out.

“Don’t try to scare me. I am a daughter of this land and a strong woman. Bring a cop of your choice in front of me. Your days of hoologanism are over,” she gave a shut-up call to the Samajwadi spokesperson.

“You don’t know who I am. Once Akhilesh Yadav knows, he will reprimand you. First learn to respect the women at your home. If you don’t respect them, that’s your matter. But you cannot disrespect me here. I will command respect,” Rubika Liyaquat emphasised.