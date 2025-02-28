On February 28, 2025, Shiv Aroor, a prominent Indian journalist and television anchor, announced his departure from the India Today network after an 18-year tenure. He posted a video on the social media platform 𝕏 to announce his exit from the TV network, calling it his ‘final sign-off’.

Aroor noted that he was 26 years old when he joined the network, and he is leaving it at the age of 44. He said, “After 18 incredible years at India Today, this is my final broadcast”.

While he has not announced his future plans, he indicated that he will remain in the media field. Shiv Aroor said, “This is not really a goodbye, it’s just turning of the page. You know me, I don’t stay away from the action for long. So don’t get too comfortable, I will be back before you can say ‘exclusive breaking news’.” He finished by saying, “the journey continues, and I will see you soon”.

After 18 incredible years at @IndiaToday, my final sign-off today. Thank you. 🙏🏾♥️ pic.twitter.com/BDXbm5dhb5 — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) February 28, 2025

Aroor didn’t indicate whether he will join a different media network or devote full time to his venture Livefist, a portal focusing on the defense sector.

During his 18 years with India Today, Aroor contributed significantly to the network’s reputation for defense and national security journalism. As a television anchor, he was a familiar face on primetime slots. His work extends beyond the screen through Livefist, where he covers military affairs. Aroor’s dual role since 2017 has allowed him to bridge traditional broadcast journalism with digital reporting.