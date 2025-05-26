Jyoti Malhotra had 6 gunmen surrounding her in Lahore, Scottish YouTuber left confused with the security around the Indian travel blogger

Haryana YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan after Operation Sindoor was apparently walking around in Anarkali Bazaar of Lahore surrounded by 6 gunmen. Scottish YouTuber Callum Mill, whose YouTube channel is called Callum Abroad, visited Pakistan in March. There he shot a video in which Jyoti Malhotra, who was also shooting a video, appears.

Callum introduces himself as a Scottish YouTuber in the video, after which, Jyoti asks him if it was his first visit to Pakistan. To this, Callum replies, “No, five times.” Jyoti introduces herself as Indian in the video.

A confused Callum then wonders why are so many armed men surrounding this Indian YouTuber. “She’s the one with the guys, with all the security. I don’t know why, what’s the need for all the guns? Look at all the guns she has got surrounding her. There are six gunmen surrounding her.”

The video was uploaded in March 2025.