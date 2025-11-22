Islamist Karishma Aziz spreads fake news about ‘protests’ in Bihar after election results, wanted to incite Gen-Z violence like Nepal: Read FIR details

In a major development, the Bihar police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against an Islamist named Karishma Aziz for inciting Nepal-like Gen-Z protests in the State in the aftermath of the Vidhan Sabha election.

Aziz, who earlier celebrated death and destruction caused by a cloudburst in Devbhoomi Uttarkhanad, had posted a tweet on 16th November wishing chaos and anarchy in the streets of Bihar.

She wrote, “What is this happening in Bihar?” The tweet was accompanied by a fake video alleging violent, youth-led protests in the State of Bihar after the election results.

Screengrab of the now-deleted tweet of Karishma Aziz

The Islamist amolified the fake news in the hopes of generating popular discontent and creating a possible law and order situation.

What does the FIR say

OpIndia had accessed the copy of the First Information Report (FIR), which was registered following a police complaint by one Dayal Narayan Singh on 16th November.

Karishma Aziz has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 192 (aantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 196 (promoting enmity, hatred, or disharmony between different groups based on religion), 353 (1)(b) ( making statements to cause mutiny, public fear, or inter-group enmity) and 353 (2) (creation and dissemination of false information).

Additionally, charges have been framed against her under Section 66D of the Information Technology Act.

According to the FIR, Aziz is a resident of Muzaffarpur. She had posted a piece of fake news about youth-led protests in Bihar even though no such demonstrations take place.

Her underlying objective was to create an atmosphere conducive of violent protests like Nepal. The case is now being investigated by police inspector Ashutosh Prasad.

Karishma Aziz ran an entire network of digital accounts, finds Bhaskar investigation

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, Karishma Aziz had been running an entire network of digital accounts and continuously posting hateful and misleading content.

She has been using Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) and proxy servers to hide her location.

Screengrab of the report by Dainik Bhaskar

The Islamist has been using multiple phone numbers and email IDs and operating several different accounts. The police have written to Meta seeking additional information.