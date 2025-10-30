Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah collected ₹300 crore from Ministers to fund Congress party’s election campaign in Bihar, says BJP leader

A fresh political controversy has erupted in Karnataka after senior BJP leader B Sriramulu accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of collecting Rs 300 crore from state ministers to fund the Congress party’s campaign for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Sriramulu said that the money was raised during a recent dinner meeting hosted by Siddaramaiah for his cabinet colleagues, to “save his chair.”

Speaking to reporters in Chitradurga on Wednesday (29th November), Sriramulu said, “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s chair is probably shaking. He is going to Delhi on 15th November to make efforts to save his position. We will have to see what kind of revolution takes place after 15th November.”

— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 29, 2025

His remarks came amid growing speculation that the Congress high command may consider a change in leadership once the Siddaramaiah government completes half of its five-year term next month, a move some political observers are calling a potential “November revolution.”

Sriramulu further said that the chief minister had begun collecting money from his ministers soon after the Bihar election dates were announced.

“For the sake of the Bihar polls, ministers were invited for dinner, and Rs 300 crore was collected from them by Siddaramaiah. Since Congress is not in power in most states, Siddaramaiah has become a ‘Kalpavruksha’ and ‘Kamadhenu’ for the party,” he added.

Bihar will go to polls in two phases on 6th and 11th November, with the counting of votes scheduled for 14th November.

Reacting sharply to the BJP leader’s comments, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar hit back with a sarcastic response. “Sriramulu has given funds to the Congress party himself, and we have sent the same funds for the Bihar elections,” he quipped while speaking to reporters in Bengaluru.