Karnataka Congress MLA Ravikumar Gowda threatens actress Rashmika Mandanna, claims she disrespected Kannada

Karnataka Congress MLA Ravikumar Gowda Ganiga has stated that actress Rashmika Mandanna has disregarded Kannada and maybe she should be ‘taught a lesson’. Speaking to media, the Congress MLA said, “Rashmika Mandanna, who started her career with the Kannada movie Kirik Party in Karnataka, refused to attend the International Film Festival last year when we invited her.”

The MLA further added that Rashmika further said, “I have my house in Hyderabad, I don’t know where Karnataka is, and I don’t have time. I can’t come’. One of our legislator friends visited her house 10–12 times to invite her, but she refused and even disregarded Kannada, despite growing up in the industry here. Shouldn’t we teach them a lesson?”