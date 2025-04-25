Kashmir: House of Pahalgam terrorist Asif Sheikh demolished by an explosion in Tral

In Tral of Jammu and Kashmir, the house of Asif Sheikh, one of the terrorists who is wanted by the security forces for his involvement in the Pahalgam attack, has been demolished in an explosion.

Another terrorist named Adil Thakor of Bijbehara has also been involved in the attack, along with two Pakistani terrorists.

#BreakingNews | House of Lashkar terrorist Asif Sheikh, linked to #PahalgamTerrorAttack, destroyed in Tral after blast during the searches by SF; suspected explosives triggered powerful detonation.#KashmirTerror pic.twitter.com/MPLveV5eZ1 — WION (@WIONews) April 25, 2025

Reports say that when security forces arrived at the house of Asif Sheikh, they found some explosive substances with wires protruding. Security forces had retreated sensing danger. A massive explosion followed moments later, destroying the entire house.

Reports mention that officials of the Jammu and Kashmir Police have demolished the house of Adil Thakore with bulldozers.

Both these terrorists are reportedly involved in the Pahalgam attack and were visible in the videos surfaced after the attack. They are affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba.