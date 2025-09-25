Kashmir: Police arrest Mohammad Yousuf for providing logistical support to Pahalgam terrorists, accused worked as tutor to young children

On Wednesday (24th September), the police arrested a Kashmiri local named Mohammad Yousuf Kataria for providing logistical support to Pakistan-sponsored terrorists during the Pahalgam terror attack.

The development comes 5 months after 24 Hindu tourists were gunned down in the Basiran area of the town after determining their religion.

Mohammad Yousuf Kataria has now been sent to 2 weeks in judicial custody. The accused is 26 years old and a native of Kulgam.

It has now come to light that he taught young children and worked in a contractual job. Mohammad came into contact with the Pahalgam terrorists a few months before the deadly attack on 22nd April this year.

Reportedly, he helped the terrorists navigate through the forest areas in Kulgam.

Investigators are also trying to uncover the past movements, hideouts, Overground Worker (OGW) help the Pahalgam attackers received from the time they infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in June this year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested two criminals named Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar and Bashir Ahmad Jothar for providing shelter to the Pahalgam terrorists.