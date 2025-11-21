During a combined operation by Handwara Police and the Indian Army’s Naugam Brigade, security authorities found a sizable cache of firearms in Nowgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The discovery was made in the Neeriyan Forest area along the Line of Control in the Nowgam sector. The team conducted a search operation based on specific intelligence and found a major hiding place.

Two M-series rifles with four magazines, two Chinese handguns with three magazines, two hand grenades and some live rounds were found by the troops, foiling a possible terror conspiracy. An investigation has begun after a formal complaint was filed at Police Station Qalamabad.

A narco-terrorist group operating in the Qalamabad area of the Handwara district of North Kashmir was previously exposed by a combined team of Handwara Police and CRPF 162. The joint team made the seizure based on specific information about the existence of illegal weapons and ammunition as well as commercial-quantity contraband.

Afterward, and FIR was launched under Section 8/21 NDPS Act, Sections 13, 18, 23, and 39 UA(P)Act and Section 7/25 Arms Act, at Qalamabad police station of Handwara. Shahnawaz Khan (23) and Abdul Lateef (53), a father and son from Nowgam, Handwara, are the two hybrid terrorists that have been nabbed regarding the matter.

“It is pertinent to mention that the arrested father-son duo was actively involved in running a narco-terror network in the area,” a J&K police official mentioned. One handgun with seven live bullets and some heroin-like contraband weighing about 890 grammes were found by security personnel. Security personnel have begun looking into the matter further. They think there could be more people connected to the network.

The developments transpired against the backdrop of a significant terror plot in the country. The authorities dismantled an interstate JeM terror module after which a Kashmiri suicide bomber named Dr Umar Nabi claimed the lives of 15 individuals and injured at least 30 others near Delhi’s Red Fort. Earlier, 2900 kilograms of explosive material had been seized from other Kashmiri Muslim doctors and the India head of Pakistan-based JeM’s women wing.