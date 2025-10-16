A major controversy has erupted between Hindu activist Vijay Patel and the popular Kerala-based company, Malabar Gold. The conflict began after Patel publicly criticised the company for hiring Pakistani influencers for its promotions, and the dispute has now escalated with the company reportedly seeking legal action.

pic.twitter.com/hCJqKCwZJa — Vijay Patel (@vijaygajera) October 15, 2025

The issue came to light when Vijay Patel posted about it on his X profile. In his post, he directly challenged the company, writing, “So MP Ahammed Owned Malabar Gold wants to send me to jail for exposing their Pakistani influencer collaboration, who has mocked our operation Sindoor.”

Patel’s main point is that an Indian company should prioritise hiring Indian influencers over those from Pakistan. He added, “As an Indian company, it’s your first duty to hire only Indian influencers instead of Pakistani ones. You failed in it.”

According to Patel, Malabar Gold is now trying to use the courts to stop him from speaking out further on the matter. He sees this as an attempt by a powerful company to silence his freedom of speech. Patel is standing firm on his statements, arguing that he has done nothing wrong and was simply highlighting the company’s actions and the fact that one of its chosen influencers who spoke against the Indian Army during Operation Sindoor.

Patel explains that his objection isn’t just about business, it’s about national pride and painful history. He connects the issue to Pakistan’s involvement in terror activities, specifically mentioning the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 people died and 24 Hindus were killed by asking their religious identity.

He argues that it is unacceptable for an Indian company to be working with influencers from a country that has the “blood of Indians on their hand,” especially when, according to him, citizens from there have mocked India’s “Operation Sindoor.”

Despite the threat of legal action, Patel remains defiant. “I am willing to go to jail for the pride of our Army,” he declared in his post. “Let me clarify again, I will choose jail instead of bowing down to a company that hires anti-India influencers for their profit.” He has framed this as a battle of principles, asking, “Let’s see who wins: your money, power, or the support of Indians.”