Kerala IAS officer suspended for creating ‘Hindu Officers’ WhatsApp group

On Monday, November 11, Kerala government suspended the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, K Gopalakrishnan, for creating a WhatsApp group called “Mallu Hindu Officers”.

The suspension order said that the Kerala government was of the view that the WhatsApp group was intended to foment division, sow disunity and break the solidarity within the cadres of the All India Services in the state.

The suspended IAS officer said that his phone was hacked by cyber criminals and they created the WhatsApp group without his consent. However, Kerala Police debunked his claim that the phone was hacked.