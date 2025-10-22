In a brief but alarming incident on Wednesday, a helicopter carrying President Droupadi Murmu encountered an unexpected situation when a section of the helipad tarmac at Pramadam Stadium in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district partially caved in moments after landing.

According to reports, the surface beneath the chopper suddenly sank, prompting an immediate safety response. Police and fire department personnel on site swiftly pushed the helicopter away from the affected area, ensuring the President’s safety. No injuries or damage were reported, officials confirmed.

President Murmu is on a four-day official visit to Kerala from October 21 to 24. The visit includes multiple public engagements and temple visits. Her aircraft had landed at the Pramadam Stadium helipad ahead of her scheduled darshan and aarti at the Sabarimala Temple.

The incident occurred amid a high-security environment, with state and central security agencies coordinating her movement. The PTI quoted officials describing the sink as a “minor surface depression” that developed due to recent rainfall and soil instability.

Earlier, on her arrival at Thiruvananthapuram Airport on Tuesday, the President was accorded a ceremonial welcome by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Union Minister of State George Kurian. “Warmly welcomed Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, on her visit to Kerala. Her presence was a great honour for the State and our people,” CM Vijayan wrote on X.

President Murmu’s Kerala itinerary has been rich in cultural and commemorative engagements. On October 23, she unveiled a bust of former President K.R. Narayanan at Raj Bhavan, inaugurated the Mahasamadhi Centenary observance of Sree Narayana Guru at Sivagiri Mutt in Varkala, and attended the valedictory ceremony of St. Thomas College’s Platinum Jubilee in Palai. She is also scheduled to take part in the centenary celebrations of St. Teresa’s College in Ernakulam on October 24.

Meanwhile, a BJP delegation led by the party’s Kerala president Rajeev Chandrasekhar met President Murmu at Raj Bhavan, where discussions reportedly included local administrative and public issues, such as the Sabarimala gold theft case.